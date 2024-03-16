Skip to content Skip to sidebar Skip to footer
Uncategorized

Exploring the Complex Reasons Behind Weight Gain

2 days ago
Share on LinkedIn

Here’s a concise overview of some common causes of weight gain:

  1. Medication: Certain medications, such as antipsychotics, antidepressants, and corticosteroids, can lead to weight fluctuations. If you experience rapid weight gain, consult your doctor before discontinuing any medication¹.
  2. Insomnia: Lack of sleep affects your circadian rhythm, influencing appetite hormones and energy needs. Children, adolescents, and adults who don’t get enough sleep are more likely to have weight issues¹.
  3. Quitting Smoking: Nicotine suppresses appetite, so when you quit smoking, you might feel hungrier and eat more. On average, people gain around 4.1 kg in the 5 years after quitting¹.
  4. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS): PCOS, an endocrine disorder, often leads to insulin resistance and weight gain. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can help manage weight in PCOS¹.
  5. Heart Failure: Rapid weight gain or localized swelling (edema) may occur due to fluid retention in heart failure patients¹.
  6. Kidney Problems: Kidney disease can cause fluid retention and weight gain. It’s essential to address kidney health to prevent complications¹.
  7. Cirrhosis: Liver disease can lead to fluid buildup in the abdomen, causing weight gain. Cirrhosis patients should follow medical advice¹.
  8. Thyroid Disorders: Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) can slow metabolism, leading to weight gain. Proper management is crucial¹.
  9. Cushing’s Syndrome: Excessive cortisol production (often due to tumors) can cause weight gain, especially around the face and abdomen¹.
  10. Acromegaly: A rare condition where excess growth hormone leads to gradual weight gain and changes in body proportions¹.
  11. Ovarian Cancer: Unexplained weight gain, along with other symptoms, may indicate ovarian cancer. Early detection is vital¹.

Remember that short-term weight fluctuations are normal, but persistent or sudden changes should prompt a conversation with your healthcare provider. 

Reports:

https://fms.microsoftcrmportals.com/forums/general-discussion/6666bb89-23e1-ee11-a73d-0022485987e6
https://fms.microsoftcrmportals.com/forums/general-discussion/ead69148-24e1-ee11-a73d-0022485987e6
https://fms.microsoftcrmportals.com/forums/general-discussion/e55c135f-24e1-ee11-a73d-0022485987e6
https://fms.microsoftcrmportals.com/forums/general-discussion/3ee81c83-24e1-ee11-a73d-0022485987e6
https://fms.microsoftcrmportals.com/forums/general-discussion/024e2b94-24e1-ee11-a73d-0022485987e6
https://fms.microsoftcrmportals.com/forums/general-discussion/7cc540a5-24e1-ee11-a73d-0022485987e6
https://fms.microsoftcrmportals.com/forums/general-discussion/db3e4eb9-24e1-ee11-a73d-0022485987e6
Share on LinkedIn
Share Post
Copyright © 2024 by EPR Retail News. All rights reserved.
EPR Retail News