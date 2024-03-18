Helping Your Pooch Pile on the Pounds: Strategies for Healthy Weight Gain in Dogs

Let’s break down the topic of dog weight gain and explore the reasons behind it, along with practical solutions:

Overeating and Lack of Exercise: Dogs, like humans, can gain weight if they consume more calories than they burn through exercise.

Overfeeding, indulging in high-calorie treats, or sharing table scraps can contribute to weight gain. Medical Conditions: Hypothyroidism : A hormonal condition that reduces a dog’s metabolic rate. Dogs with hypothyroidism may gain weight despite no changes in their eating habits. Some may even eat less while still gaining weight.

: Cushing’s Disease (Hyperadrenocorticism) : This condition increases appetite and can cause liver enlargement. Dogs with Cushing’s disease may rapidly gain weight and exhibit symptoms like increased drinking, urination, and panting.

: Orthopedic Conditions : Arthritis or healing bone fractures can reduce a dog’s activity level, leading to weight gain.

: Medication Use : Long-term use of (such as prednisone) can boost appetite and result in weight gain. The antiepileptic drug phenobarbital may also increase appetite.

: Signs to Watch For: Besides visible weight gain, keep an eye out for other symptoms: Changes in appetite (either increased or decreased) Excessive panting Hair loss or thinning Dark-colored areas on the skin A bloated abdomen Lethargy

Prevention and Management: Balanced Diet : Feed your dog appropriate portions of quality food.

: Feed your dog appropriate portions of quality food. Regular Exercise : Engage your dog in physical activity to maintain a healthy weight.

: Engage your dog in physical activity to maintain a healthy weight. Consult a Vet: If you notice sudden weight gain or any concerning symptoms, seek professional advice.

Remember, maintaining an optimal weight is essential for your furry friend’s well-being! 🐾

