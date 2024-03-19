Muscle Maximizers: Top Weight Gain Foods for Men

If you want to put on weight in a healthy way, eating the right foods is very important. Here are some foods full of nutrients that can help men reach their weight gain targets:

DIY Protein Shakes: Reason : These shakes can be made to your liking, are full of nutrients, and have a lot of calories.

: These shakes can be made to your liking, are full of nutrients, and have a lot of calories. Method : Mix things like banana, chocolate protein powder, peanut butter, and milk to make a delicious shake.

: Mix things like banana, chocolate protein powder, peanut butter, and milk to make a delicious shake. Calories: Each serving has about 400–600 calories¹. Milk: Reason : Whole milk gives you a mix of proteins, carbs, fats, and important nutrients.

: Whole milk gives you a mix of proteins, carbs, fats, and important nutrients. Protein Source : It has both casein and whey proteins, which help muscles grow.

: It has both casein and whey proteins, which help muscles grow. Calories: One cup of whole milk has 149 calories and 8 grams of protein¹. Rice: Reason : Rice is an easy, cheap source of carbs.

: Rice is an easy, cheap source of carbs. Energy Boost : Helps you get the calories you need to gain weight.

: Helps you get the calories you need to gain weight. Variety: Pick brown rice or other whole grain options for more fiber and nutrients. Nuts: Reason : Nuts have a lot of calories and are full of healthy fats.

: Nuts have a lot of calories and are full of healthy fats. Snack Option : Eat a handful of mixed nuts (like almonds, walnuts, etc.) for extra calories.

: Eat a handful of mixed nuts (like almonds, walnuts, etc.) for extra calories. Nutrients: They also have vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants⁵. Red Meat: Reason : Red meat is a great source of protein and iron.

: Red meat is a great source of protein and iron. Lean Choices : Choose lean cuts like sirloin or tenderloin.

: Choose lean cuts like sirloin or tenderloin. Cooking Methods: You can grill, roast, or stir-fry it to make it tasty and tender³. Avocado: Reason : Avocado has a lot of healthy fats and calories.

: Avocado has a lot of healthy fats and calories. Versatility : Add slices to sandwiches, salads, or shakes.

: Add slices to sandwiches, salads, or shakes. Nutrients: It also has vitamins, potassium, and fiber². Eggs: Reason : Eggs have protein, healthy fats, and important nutrients.

: Eggs have protein, healthy fats, and important nutrients. Versatile : You can scramble them, poach them, or make an omelet.

: You can scramble them, poach them, or make an omelet. Calories: Each egg has about 70 calories and 6 grams of protein³.

Don’t forget, to gain weight you need to keep at it. Eat these foods and do strength training regularly to build muscle effectively. Talk to a dietitian or healthcare professional for advice that fits you.

Reports: