Powerful Picks: Fruits for Healthy Weight Gain

If you’re looking to increase your weight in a healthy way, adding the right fruits to your meals can be both tasty and good for you. Here are some fruits that are high in calories and can help you reach your weight gain targets:

Bananas: Nutrition : A medium-sized banana has about 105 calories, 27 grams of carbs, and important nutrients like vitamin B6 and manganese.

: A medium-sized banana has about 105 calories, 27 grams of carbs, and important nutrients like vitamin B6 and manganese. Benefits: They’re easy to carry around, can be used in many ways, and have a lot of resistant starch (especially green bananas), which is good for your gut¹. Avocados: Nutrition : Half a medium-sized avocado has about 161 calories, healthy fats, and 7 grams of fiber.

: Half a medium-sized avocado has about 161 calories, healthy fats, and 7 grams of fiber. Benefits: Avocados are full of vitamins K, C, and B5, and folate. You can use them in salads, spreads, or with protein sources like eggs¹. Coconut Meat: Nutrition : A 1-ounce serving of coconut meat has 99 calories, 9.4 grams of fat, and important minerals like manganese and selenium.

: A 1-ounce serving of coconut meat has 99 calories, 9.4 grams of fat, and important minerals like manganese and selenium. Benefits: It’s flexible and crunchy, and shredded coconut can make fruit salads, stir-fries, and smoothies better¹. Mangoes: Nutrition : Mangoes are a treat from the tropics, giving about 150 calories per fruit of average size.

: Mangoes are a treat from the tropics, giving about 150 calories per fruit of average size. Benefits: They’re full of vitamins (especially vitamin C), mangoes are sweet and can be used in many ways. You can eat them fresh or dried⁵.

Remember, while these fruits can help in gaining weight, it’s important to keep a balanced diet and talk to a healthcare professional or dietitian for advice that fits you.

