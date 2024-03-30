Optimal Bedtime Blood Sugar Levels: What You Need to Know

Evening blood sugar levels are important for everyone’s health, but they’re especially important for people with diabetes.
- Typical Blood Sugar Levels:
- Blood sugar levels change throughout the day. For most people, the goal is to have levels between 70-130 mg/dL before meals. The American Diabetes Association suggests a level no higher than 180 mg/dL two hours after eating¹.
- Expecting mothers need stricter control, with fasting levels between 70-100 mg/dL and levels no higher than 140 mg/dL after meals.
- People with hypo unawareness might aim for slightly higher levels to avoid dangerously low blood sugar.
- Why Nighttime Goals Are Different:
- Managing blood sugar overnight can be tricky. We can’t actively adjust levels during the 8-10 hours of sleep.
- High blood sugars overnight can be problematic and lead to long-term issues. However, low blood sugars while sleeping can be immediately dangerous.
- Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) can help spot lows and give timely warnings.
- Suggested Evening Levels:
- While daytime goals might be lower, it’s usually recommended not to go to sleep with a blood sugar level below 100 mg/dL.
- If you have active insulin (insulin still working in your bloodstream), try to have levels around 100-140 mg/dL before going to sleep.
- Here are some tips:
- Warm Bath: Have a warm bath before bed; the heat can activate insulin and reduce blood sugar levels.
- Basal Rates: Tweak overnight basal rates or divide long-acting doses to fight overnight highs¹.
Remember, keeping blood sugar levels safe before bed helps overall health and prepares you for a healthier tomorrow!
Reports: