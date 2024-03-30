Optimal Bedtime Blood Sugar Levels: What You Need to Know

Evening blood sugar levels are important for everyone’s health, but they’re especially important for people with diabetes.

Typical Blood Sugar Levels: Blood sugar levels change throughout the day. For most people, the goal is to have levels between 70-130 mg/dL before meals. The American Diabetes Association suggests a level no higher than 180 mg/dL two hours after eating¹.

Expecting mothers need stricter control, with fasting levels between 70-100 mg/dL and levels no higher than 140 mg/dL after meals.

People with hypo unawareness might aim for slightly higher levels to avoid dangerously low blood sugar. Why Nighttime Goals Are Different: Managing blood sugar overnight can be tricky. We can't actively adjust levels during the 8-10 hours of sleep.

of sleep. High blood sugars overnight can be problematic and lead to long-term issues. However, low blood sugars while sleeping can be immediately dangerous.

while sleeping can be immediately dangerous. Continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) can help spot lows and give timely warnings. Suggested Evening Levels: While daytime goals might be lower, it’s usually recommended not to go to sleep with a blood sugar level below 100 mg/dL .

. If you have active insulin (insulin still working in your bloodstream), try to have levels around 100-140 mg/dL before going to sleep.

Here are some tips: Warm Bath : Have a warm bath before bed; the heat can activate insulin and reduce blood sugar levels. Basal Rates : Tweak overnight basal rates or divide long-acting doses to fight overnight highs¹.



Remember, keeping blood sugar levels safe before bed helps overall health and prepares you for a healthier tomorrow!

