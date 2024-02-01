The Best Back Workouts for Bodybuilding and Fitness

A bodybuilder back workout is a training plan that works on the muscles of the upper and lower back, like the lats, traps, rhomboids, erectors, and teres. A good back can make the body look better by making a V-shape, making the posture better, and making the strength more.

Deadlift: This is a hard exercise that works on the whole back side, from the calves to the traps. It also makes the core and grip muscles work. To do it, stand with your feet as wide as your shoulders and hold a barbell with an overhand or mixed grip. Bend your knees and hips and lift the bar from the ground until you are standing straight. Lower the bar back to the ground carefully. Do 4 sets of 6-8 times. Pull-up: This is a bodyweight exercise that works on the lats, biceps, and forearms. It also makes the shoulder move and stay better. To do it, hold a pull-up bar with a wide overhand grip. Pull yourself up until your chin is over the bar. Lower yourself back to the start. Do 4 sets of as many times as you can. If you can do more than 12 times, add weight with a belt or a vest. Bent-over row: This is a single exercise that works on the middle and lower traps, rhomboids, and back delts. It also makes the lower back and core stronger. To do it, hold a barbell with an overhand grip and bend your knees and hips until your body is almost flat to the ground. Pull the bar to your lower chest, making your shoulder blades come together. Return the bar to the start. Do 4 sets of 10-12 times. Lat pulldown: This is a cable exercise that works on the lats, mostly the lower parts. It also uses the biceps and forearms. To do it, sit on a lat pulldown machine and hold the bar with a wide overhand grip. Pull the bar down to your upper chest, making your back curve a little. Return the bar to the start. Do 4 sets of 12-15 times. Dumbbell pullover: This is a dumbbell exercise that makes the lats, serratus, and intercostals longer and shorter. It also works on the chest, triceps, and core. To do it, lie on a flat bench and hold a dumbbell with both hands over your chest. Lower the dumbbell behind your head, keeping your arms a little bent. Raise the dumbbell back to the start. Do 3 sets of 15-20 times.

Hyperextension: This is a bodyweight exercise that works on the spinal erectors, glutes, and hamstrings. It also makes the lower back healthier and the posture better. To do it, lie on a hyperextension bench and fix your feet. Lower your body until it is almost up and down to the ground. Raise your body until it is in line with your legs, making your lower back muscles hard. Do 3 sets of 20-25 times.

