The Ultimate Bodybuilding Routine for Mass and Strength

Monday: Chest and Arms

Push the bar up and down: 3 times of 8 times

Lift the weights at an angle: 3 times of 10 times

Pull the rope across your chest: 2 times of 12 times

Push the bar down with your arms: 3 times of 10 times

Lower the bar behind your head: 2 times of 12 times

Tuesday: Take a break

Wednesday: Back and Biceps

Lift yourself up with your arms: 3 times of as many times as you can

Pull the bar to your chest: 3 times of 8 times

Pull the bar down to your chest: 3 times of 10 times

Curl the bar with your arms: 3 times of 10 times

Curl the weights with your palms facing each other: 2 times of 12 times

Thursday: Take a break

Friday: Legs and Shoulders

Bend your knees and stand up: 3 times of 8 times

Push the platform with your legs: 3 times of 10 times

Curl your legs with the machine: 2 times of 12 times

Push the bar up with your shoulders: 3 times of 8 times

Lift the weights to the sides: 3 times of 10 times

Lift the weights to the front: 2 times of 12 times

Saturday: Take a break

Sunday: Take a break

This plan is made to work on all the big muscles and make them bigger and stronger. You can change the weight, times, and number of times based on how fit you are and what you want to achieve. Make sure to warm up before each workout and rest between times. You can also do some exercises for your heart and stomach on your break days if you want to be more fit and lose some fat. Remember to eat well, drink a lot of water, and sleep well to help your body heal and grow.

Reports: