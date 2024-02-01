The Ultimate Bodybuilding Routine for Mass and Strength

Monday: Chest and Arms
- Push the bar up and down: 3 times of 8 times
- Lift the weights at an angle: 3 times of 10 times
- Pull the rope across your chest: 2 times of 12 times
- Push the bar down with your arms: 3 times of 10 times
- Lower the bar behind your head: 2 times of 12 times
Tuesday: Take a break
Wednesday: Back and Biceps
- Lift yourself up with your arms: 3 times of as many times as you can
- Pull the bar to your chest: 3 times of 8 times
- Pull the bar down to your chest: 3 times of 10 times
- Curl the bar with your arms: 3 times of 10 times
- Curl the weights with your palms facing each other: 2 times of 12 times
Thursday: Take a break
Friday: Legs and Shoulders
- Bend your knees and stand up: 3 times of 8 times
- Push the platform with your legs: 3 times of 10 times
- Curl your legs with the machine: 2 times of 12 times
- Push the bar up with your shoulders: 3 times of 8 times
- Lift the weights to the sides: 3 times of 10 times
- Lift the weights to the front: 2 times of 12 times
Saturday: Take a break
Sunday: Take a break
This plan is made to work on all the big muscles and make them bigger and stronger. You can change the weight, times, and number of times based on how fit you are and what you want to achieve. Make sure to warm up before each workout and rest between times. You can also do some exercises for your heart and stomach on your break days if you want to be more fit and lose some fat. Remember to eat well, drink a lot of water, and sleep well to help your body heal and grow.
