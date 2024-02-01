What to Expect from a Bodybuilding Competition: A Guide for Spectators and Fans

A bodybuilding contest is an event where bodybuilders show their body, muscle, and fitness to a group of judges, who rate them based on different things. There are different groups or types for bodybuilders, depending on their size, shape, and level of growth. Some of the most common groups are bodybuilding, men’s physique, classic physique, women’s bodybuilding, women’s physique, fitness, bikini, and figure. Each group has its own rules and goals, and bodybuilders have to pick the one that fits their aims and likes.

Bodybuilding contests are run by different groups or organizations, which have their own rules and ways. Some of the big bodybuilding groups in India are IBBFF, IBBF, WBPF, NABBA, IFBB, and ANB¹². Each group has its own contests and events, both at the national and international level. Bodybuilders have to be a part of one group and cannot join in the events of other groups. Bodybuilders also have to follow strict rules about their food, training, supplements, and drug tests.

Bodybuilding contests are usually done in steps, such as pre-judging, finals, and awards ceremony. Bodybuilders have to do various poses, such as front double arms, side chest, back wide spread, etc., to show their muscles from different sides. Bodybuilders also have to wear specific clothes, such as shorts, long shorts, or bikinis, depending on their group. Bodybuilders are rated on their total mass, balance, ratio, sharpness, look, and posing skills. The judges give points to each bodybuilder, and the one with the most points wins the contest.

Bodybuilding contests are a way for bodybuilders to test their skills, challenge themselves, and reach their dreams. Bodybuilding contests are also a way of inspiration, motivation, and fun for the fans and watchers. Bodybuilding contests are a celebration of the human body and its power.

