Bodybuilding Poses: Learn the Basics, Tips, and Tricks of Posing

Bodybuilding poses are the different ways that bodybuilders show their muscles and body on stage. They are used to show the size, shape, balance, sharpness, and overall growth of the bodybuilder’s muscle. There are two types of bodybuilding poses: classic and required.

Classic bodybuilding poses are the ones that are done during the posing show, where the bodybuilder can pick the poses that fit their style and strengths. Some of the most common classic bodybuilding poses are:

Front Double Arms: The bodybuilder stands with their legs apart and lifts their arms to bend their biceps and forearms. This pose shows the arms, chest, stomach, and thighs.

Side Chest: The bodybuilder turns to the side and bends their chest and arm muscles, while moving their hips forward and tightening their back of the legs and butt. This pose shows the chest, arms, and legs from a side view.

Back Double Arms: The bodybuilder turns their back to the judges and lifts their arms to bend their biceps and forearms, while making their lats wide and pressing their back muscles. This pose shows the back, arms, and back of the legs from the back.

Most Muscle: The bodybuilder makes their fists and brings them near their chest, while bending their whole upper body and legs. This pose shows the total mass and muscle of the bodybuilder.

Required bodybuilding poses are the ones that are needed by the judges during the pre-judging and finals, where the bodybuilder has to do the same poses as the other competitors in their group. The judges compare and rate the bodybuilders based on these poses. Some of the most common required bodybuilding poses are:

Front Lat Spread: The bodybuilder stands with their legs apart and makes their lats wide, while keeping their arms a little bent and their chest up. This pose shows the width and shape of the upper body, as well as the stomach and thighs.

Rear Lat Spread: The bodybuilder turns their back to the judges and makes their lats wide, while keeping their arms a little bent and their chest up. This pose shows the width and thickness of the back, as well as the back of the legs and feet.

Side Triceps: The bodybuilder turns to the side and stretches their arm behind their back, while bending their triceps and pushing their chest out. This pose shows the triceps, chest, and side stomach from a side view.

Stomach and Thighs: The bodybuilder stands with their legs a little apart and bends their stomach and thighs, while putting their hands behind their head or on their hips. This pose shows the sharpness and lines of the stomach and thighs.

These are some of the main bodybuilding poses, but there are also others, such as the empty pose, the moon pose, the crab pose, etc. Each pose has its own way and goal, and bodybuilders have to practice and learn them to impress the judges and the crowd. Bodybuilding poses are an important part of the sport and the art of bodybuilding.

