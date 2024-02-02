Sugar cookies are sweet and soft cookies that taste very good. They are not hard to make with basic things and you can put icing and candy on them. To make sugar cookies, you will need:

4 cups of soft flour (without lumps)

1 spoon of baking powder

1/2 spoon of baking soda

8 ounces of butter without salt

1 cup of white sugar (and some more for rolling)

1 big egg (mixed well)

1/4 cup of milk (and some more for brushing the tops of cookies)

1 1/2 spoons of vanilla flavor

Do these things to make the dough and bake the cookies:

Mix butter, shortening and sugar until they are smooth and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add egg and vanilla and mix well.

In another bowl, stir flour, baking powder and baking soda; slowly add to the butter mixture and mix well.

Make into 1-inch balls. Roll in some sugar. Put on baking sheets with oil; press with a glass.

Bake at 375 F until done, 10-12 minutes.

Let the cookies get cold on a metal rack.

If you want to put icing on the cookies, you can make a simple sugar cookie icing by mixing 3 cups of powdered sugar, 1/4 cup of butter, 2 spoons of milk and 1 spoon of vanilla flavor until smooth. You can also put some food coloring if you want. Put the icing on the cookies and sprinkle with your favorite candy.

