Fasting blood sugar level is how much sugar is in your blood after you don’t eat or drink anything but water for at least eight hours. It shows how likely you are to get diabetes or other health issues. Here is a 300-word summary of fasting blood sugar level, based on the web search results¹²³⁴:

The normal range of fasting blood sugar level for people who don’t have diabetes is between 70 and 99 mg/dL. If your fasting blood sugar level is between 100 and 125 mg/dL, you may have prediabetes, which means your blood sugar is more than normal but not enough to be called diabetes. If your fasting blood sugar level is 126 mg/dL or more on two different tests, you have diabetes.

Fasting blood sugar level is affected by many things, such as your age, weight, food, exercise, medicine, and other health problems. To check your fasting blood sugar level, you need to use a device that measures blood sugar or have a blood test done by someone who works in a lab. You should check your fasting blood sugar level often, especially if you have relatives with diabetes, are too heavy, or have signs of high or low blood sugar.

High or low fasting blood sugar levels can lead to serious health problems, such as damage to your nerves, kidneys, heart, brain, eyes, and infections. To avoid or control these problems, you need to keep your fasting blood sugar level in the normal range. You can do this by eating healthy food, exercising often, taking medicine as told, and watching your blood sugar levels. You should also talk to your doctor if you have any questions or worries about your fasting blood sugar level or your overall health.

Reports: