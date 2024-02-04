Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust and Filling

You can make a yummy and sweet treat with apples that you can bake at home. This is how to do it:

Turn on the oven to 190°C (375°F) and make a 9-inch pie dish a little greasy.

In a big dish, mix 6 cups of apples (without skin and cut) with 3/4 cup of sugar, 2 spoons of flour, 1 spoon of cinnamon, 1/4 spoon of nutmeg, and a little salt.

Put one pie crust in the pie dish and make it fit. Cut and fold the edges.

Put the apple mix on the crust and make it even.

Put 2 spoons of butter (cut into small bits) on the apple mix.

Put another pie crust on top and make the edges stick with the bottom crust. Make some holes on the top crust to let out hot air.

Brush the crust with some egg and put some sugar, if you like.

Bake the pie for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the apple mix is bubbly.

Let the pie cool for 15 minutes before you have it.

Have your apple pie with some cream or ice cream, if you like.

This makes one apple pie, which serves 8 to 10 people. You can use different apples for the pie, like Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, or Jonagold¹. You can also make your own pie crust, if you like².

