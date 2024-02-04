Apple Pie Recipe with Homemade Crust and Filling

You can make a yummy and sweet treat with apples that you can bake at home. This is how to do it:
- Turn on the oven to 190°C (375°F) and make a 9-inch pie dish a little greasy.
- In a big dish, mix 6 cups of apples (without skin and cut) with 3/4 cup of sugar, 2 spoons of flour, 1 spoon of cinnamon, 1/4 spoon of nutmeg, and a little salt.
- Put one pie crust in the pie dish and make it fit. Cut and fold the edges.
- Put the apple mix on the crust and make it even.
- Put 2 spoons of butter (cut into small bits) on the apple mix.
- Put another pie crust on top and make the edges stick with the bottom crust. Make some holes on the top crust to let out hot air.
- Brush the crust with some egg and put some sugar, if you like.
- Bake the pie for 40 to 45 minutes, or until the crust is golden and the apple mix is bubbly.
- Let the pie cool for 15 minutes before you have it.
- Have your apple pie with some cream or ice cream, if you like.
This makes one apple pie, which serves 8 to 10 people. You can use different apples for the pie, like Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, or Jonagold¹. You can also make your own pie crust, if you like².
