The Benefits and Variations of Vegetable and Bean Soup

How to Make Vegetable and Bean Soup

You will need:

1 spoon of oil

1 onion, cut into small pieces

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 cups of different vegetables, cut into small pieces (like carrots, beans, corn, peas, and so on)

4 cups of vegetable soup or water

Salt, pepper, and herbs as you like

Beans: Beans are the protein and fiber part of the soup. You can use any beans you like, such as white, black, red, or kidney beans. You can use beans from a can or cooked beans, or dry beans if you soak and cook them first. Wash and drain the beans and add them to the pot.

How to do it:

Put oil in a big pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring sometimes, until soft and yellow.

Add different vegetables and vegetable soup or water. Make it boil, then lower the heat and cook for about 20 minutes, or until the vegetables and beans are soft.

Add salt, pepper, and herbs as you like. Have your vegetable and bean soup hot or warm, or keep it in a closed container in the fridge for up to 4 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

You can also change the vegetable and bean soup by adding or changing some of these things:

Zucchini: Zucchini makes the soup mild and soft. You can use any kind of zucchini, such as green, yellow, or striped zucchini. Cut the zucchini into half-circles or squares and add them to the pot.

Kale: Kale makes the soup dark green and chewy. You can use any kind of kale, such as curly, lacinato, or baby kale. Take off the stems and cut the leaves into small pieces and add them to the pot.

Corn: Corn makes the soup sweet and juicy. You can use fresh, frozen, or canned corn. Cut the corn off the cob or drain the corn and add it to the pot.

