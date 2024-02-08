Vegetable Air Fryer Recipes: A Healthy and Delicious Way to Eat More Greens

How to Make Vegetable Air Fryer Recipes

Air frying is a good way to make vegetables, as it makes them crunchy, soft, and tasty with very little oil. You can air fry any vegetable, from broccoli to zucchini, and have them as a side dish, snack, or salad. Here are some tips and ideas for making yummy vegetable air fryer recipes.

Cut the vegetables into same-sized pieces, so they cook the same and fast. You can use a knife, a mandoline, or a food processor to cut the vegetables.

Mix the vegetables with some oil and seasonings that you like. You can use olive oil, coconut oil, or spray oil, and any herbs, spices, or sauces that you like. Some examples are salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cumin, oregano, basil, thyme, rosemary, lemon juice, vinegar, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce, barbecue sauce, or buffalo sauce.

Heat up the air fryer to 375°F and spray the basket with some oil. Put the vegetables in one layer, leaving some space between them. You may need to make them in parts, depending on how big your air fryer is.

Air fry the vegetables for 10 to 20 minutes, shaking the basket in the middle, until they are golden and crunchy. The exact cooking time will change depending on the kind and size of the vegetables, so look at them often and change as needed.

Have the vegetables hot or warm, or keep them in a closed container in the fridge for up to 3 days, or in the freezer for up to 2 months. You can heat them up in the air fryer or microwave, or eat them cold.

Here are some examples of vegetable air fryer recipes that you can try:

Air Fryer Asparagus: Cut off the ends of the asparagus and mix them with some oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Air fry for 8 to 10 minutes, shaking the basket in the middle, until soft and burned. Sprinkle some parmesan cheese and lemon juice over the asparagus before having.

Air Fryer Brussels Sprouts: Cut the Brussels sprouts in half and mix them with some oil, salt, pepper, and balsamic vinegar. Air fry for 15 to 18 minutes, shaking the basket in the middle, until crisp and sweet. Pour some honey or maple syrup over the Brussels sprouts before having.

Air Fryer Cauliflower: Cut the cauliflower into small pieces and mix them with some oil, salt, pepper, and curry powder. Air fry for 12 to 15 minutes, shaking the basket in the middle, until golden and soft. Have with some yogurt or tahini sauce for dipping.

Air Fryer Zucchini: Cut the zucchini into thin slices or pieces and mix them with some oil, salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese. Air fry for 10 to 12 minutes, shaking the basket in the middle, until crisp and brown. Have with some marinara sauce or ranch dressing for dipping.

These are just some of the many vegetable air fryer recipes that you can make and enjoy. Air frying is a fun and easy way to make vegetables, as it brings out their natural flavor and texture, and makes them healthier and tastier. You can try different vegetables, seasonings, and sauces, and make your own air fryer recipes.

