The Ultimate List of High Cholesterol Foods to Avoid and Why

How some foods can make your cholesterol higher and affect your health. A short guide:

1. Red Meat and Processed Meats: These have a lot of saturated fats, which can make your cholesterol levels higher¹²³⁴.

2. Full-Fat Dairy Products: Foods like milk, cheese, and yogurt can have a lot of cholesterol and saturated fats¹²³⁴.

3. Eggs: One egg has about 186 milligrams of cholesterol, which is more than half of the most daily amount². But, all of that cholesterol is in the yolk².

4. Organ Meats: Organ meats like liver have a lot of vitamins and nutrients. While this makes them good for many diets, they are not good for people who want to lower their cholesterol².

5. Shellfish and Some Fish: Even though they are low-fat foods, shrimp have a lot of cholesterol². Also, sardines have a lot of cholesterol².

6. Fast Food: Fast food is usually high in fried fats and almost always has some kind of animal product, which can make it bad for your cholesterol levels².

7. Baked Goods and Sweets: These often have trans fats, which can make your cholesterol levels higher⁴.

8. Tropical Oils: Oils like palm oil and coconut oil have a lot of saturated fats⁴.

While these foods can make your cholesterol higher, it’s important to know that everyone’s body reacts differently to food cholesterol. Some people may see that these foods make their cholesterol levels change a lot, while others may not.

(Note: This is a general guide and different people might need different things. Always talk to a doctor for advice that is right for you.)

