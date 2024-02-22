Turmeric and Curcumin: A Powerful Duo for Your Health

Turmeric is a spice that people have used for a long time in old medicine and food. It has many good things for health, because of its main active part, curcumin.

Turmeric can help make inflammation less, which is related to many long-term diseases, such as arthritis, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Curcumin can stop the action of inflammatory things and enzymes, and change the immune system¹².

Turmeric can help make brain function and memory better, as curcumin can go through the blood-brain barrier and protect the brain cells from oxidative stress and inflammation. Curcumin can also make new brain cells grow and make the levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that helps learning and memory, better¹³.

Turmeric can help lower the chance of heart disease, as curcumin can make the function of the endothelium, the layer of the blood vessels, better. Curcumin can also make the oxidation of cholesterol less and stop the making of blood clots, which can cause heart attacks and strokes¹⁴.

Turmeric can help stop and treat cancer, as curcumin can affect the growth, spread, and survival of cancer cells. Curcumin can also make the effects of chemotherapy and radiation better, and make the side effects of these treatments less¹⁵.

Turmeric can help fight depression, as curcumin can make the levels of serotonin and dopamine, two things that control mood and happiness, better. Curcumin can also make the inflammation and oxidative stress that can add to depression less¹ .

Turmeric can help make aging slower and stop diseases related to age, as curcumin can turn on the sirtuins, a family of proteins that control the lifespan and health of cells. Curcumin can also make the activity of the antioxidant enzymes more and protect the cells from damage¹ .

Turmeric can help make digestion and liver function better, as curcumin can make the making of bile and enzymes that help in the breaking down of food and fats more. Curcumin can also protect the liver from toxins and inflammation, and make its cleaning ability better¹ .

Turmeric is a useful and good spice that can be easily added to your food. You can use it to make your dishes taste better, make tea, or take pills. However, you should talk to your doctor before taking high amounts of turmeric, as it may affect some medicines or cause some bad effects. Also, you should eat turmeric with black pepper and some fat, as this can make its absorption and availability more.

