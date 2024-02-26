20 Benefits of Turmeric for Skin: How to Use the Golden Spice for Glowing and Healthy Skin

- It can help make inflammation and redness less, which are common signs of skin problems and sensitivity¹.
- It can help heal cuts and stop infections, as it can stop the growth of germs and fungi on the skin¹².
- It can help make acne scars and marks less, as it can make the color and texture of the skin better¹³.
- It can help stop and treat acne, as it can control the oil production and clean the pores¹³.
- It can help make the skin color brighter and more even, as it can stop the enzyme tyrosinase, which is responsible for melanin making.
- It can help protect the skin from sun damage and early aging, as it can remove the free radicals and make the collagen production more¹⁴.
- It can help calm and moisturize dry and flaky skin, as it can fix the skin barrier and keep the moisture¹⁵.
- It can help make the blood flow and oxygen delivery to the skin more, which can make the skin health and glow better¹⁶.
- It can help scrub and clean the skin, as it can remove the dead skin cells and dirt from the skin surface¹⁶.
- It can help fight fungal infections, such as ringworm, athlete’s foot, and candidiasis, as it can break the fungal cell membrane and stop its growth² .
- It can help treat psoriasis and eczema, as it can change the immune system and make the inflammation and scaling less¹ .
- It can help make the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles less, as it can make the elastin and hyaluronic acid making more, which are important for skin stretchiness and tightness¹ .
- It can help stop and treat hyperpigmentation and melasma, as it can block the UV-induced melanin making and make the oxidative stress less¹ .
- It can help stop and treat skin cancer, as it can make cell death and blood vessel formation less, which are the processes of apoptosis and angiogenesis, respectively¹ .
- It can help make the symptoms of hirsutism less, which is the too much growth of hair on the face and body, as it can stop the activity of 5-alpha reductase, which is an enzyme that changes testosterone to dihydrotestosterone, a hormone that makes hair grow more¹ .
- It can help treat vitiligo, which is a condition that causes loss of skin color, as it can make the melanocyte growth and change more, which are the cells that make melanin¹ .
- It can help treat rosacea, which is a condition that causes redness and heat on the face, as it can make the blood vessel leakiness and inflammation less¹ .
- It can help treat scabies, which is a condition caused by mites that dig into the skin, as it can kill the mites and make the itching and rash less¹ .
- It can help treat lichen planus, which is a condition that causes purple, itchy, and flat spots on the skin, as it can stop the T-cell caused inflammation and cytokine making¹ .
- It can help treat alopecia areata, which is a condition that causes patchy hair loss, as it can change the immune response and make hair growth more¹ .
Reports: