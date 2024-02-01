The Ultimate Guide to a Bodybuilders Diet: Nutrition, Supplements, and Recipes

A bodybuilder’s food is a food plan that helps their muscle growth, rest, and how well they do. A bodybuilder’s food usually has these things:

A lot of protein: Protein is the main part of muscle, and bodybuilders need to eat enough protein to make muscle and stop muscle loss. The protein amount for bodybuilders changes from 0.8 to 1.2 grams per pound of body weight, or 1.8 to 2.6 grams per kilogram, depending on their aim, training, and personal things¹². Protein foods include lean meats, eggs, dairy, fish, soy, and protein drinks.

Some carbs: Carbs are the main energy for the body and the muscles, and bodybuilders need to eat enough carbs to give energy for their workouts and fill up their energy stores. The carb amount for bodybuilders changes from 40 to 60 percent of their total calories, or 1.5 to 3 grams per pound of body weight, or 3.3 to 6.6 grams per kilogram, depending on their aim, training, and personal things¹². Carb foods include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, beans, and starches.

A little fat: Fat is needed for making hormones, keeping cells healthy, and working the brain, but bodybuilders need to eat less fat to avoid extra calories and body fat. The fat amount for bodybuilders changes from 20 to 30 percent of their total calories, or 0.3 to 0.5 grams per pound of body weight, or 0.7 to 1.1 grams per kilogram, depending on their aim, training, and personal things¹². Fat foods include nuts, seeds, oils, avocados, and fat fish.

Enough water: Water is very important for bodybuilding, as it helps move nutrients, control body heat, make joints smooth, and stop getting dry. Bodybuilders need to drink enough water to make up for the water lost through sweat and pee, and to help their muscle growth and rest. The water amount for bodybuilders is about 0.6 to 0.7 ounces per pound of body weight, or 1.4 to 1.6 milliliters per kilogram, plus an extra 16 to 24 ounces, or 0.5 to 0.7 liters, for every hour of exercise³ .

