Blood Sugar Normal Range: What It Means and How to Achieve It

Blood sugar, or glucose, is what your cells use for energy. It comes from the food you eat, mainly the ones that have carbohydrates. Your blood sugar level goes up and down during the day depending on what you eat, how much you move, and other things. Checking your blood sugar level can help you avoid or control diabetes and other health issues.

The normal range of blood sugar level for people who don’t have diabetes is between 70 and 99 mg/dL when they don’t eat or drink anything except water for at least eight hours and less than 140 mg/dL two hours after they eat. These ranges are based on what the American Diabetes Association¹ and other sources say.

But your best blood sugar level may be different depending on your age, health problems, and personal aims. For example, kids, pregnant people, and older adults may have different goals than adults. People with diabetes may also have different goals depending on their kind of diabetes, treatment plan, and risk of problems. You should talk to your doctor or health care provider to find out your best blood sugar level and how to reach it.Keeping your blood sugar level in your goal range can help you stop or delay getting diabetes, as well as lower the risk of bad problems such as nerve damage, kidney damage, heart disease, stroke, and vision loss. To keep a normal blood sugar level, you should eat healthy, move regularly, take medicines as told, and check your blood sugar level often. You should also talk to your doctor or health care provider if you have any questions or worries about your blood sugar level or your overall health.

