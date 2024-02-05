A Beginner’s Guide to Exercise for Weight Loss

Exercise is a good way to lose weight, as it makes you use up calories, grow muscles, and feel better. But some exercises are better than others for losing weight. Some exercises may focus on certain parts of your body, while others may make your whole body work and speed up your metabolism. Here are some of the best exercises for losing weight, based on what experts and studies say.

Walking : Walking is an easy and handy way to start exercising, especially if you are new or have joint issues. It is also a gentle exercise, which means it does not hurt your joints too much. Walking can help you use up calories, make your heart healthier, and lower your chance of getting sick. The American Council on Exercise says that a person who weighs 140 pounds (65 kg) uses up about 7.6 calories per minute walking. To start, try to walk for 30 minutes 3–4 times a week, and slowly make your walks longer or harder as you get fitter.

Jogging or running : Jogging or running is a harder type of exercise that makes you breathe faster and can help you use up more calories and fat in less time. It can also make your heart and lungs stronger, lower your blood pressure and cholesterol, and make you happier and more energetic. The American Council on Exercise says that a person who weighs 140 pounds (65 kg) uses up about 10.8 calories per minute jogging and 13.2 calories per minute running. To start, try to jog or run for 20–30 minutes 3–4 times a week, and change your speed, distance, and route to make it more fun and challenging.

Cycling : Cycling is another good way to make your heart beat faster and your muscles work harder. It can help you use up calories, make your legs and stomach stronger, and make you more balanced and coordinated. Cycling is also a type of exercise that does not put weight or pressure on your joints, so it won't hurt them too much. The American Council on Exercise says that a person who weighs 140 pounds (65 kg) uses up about 6.4 calories per minute cycling at a speed of 10 miles per hour (MPH). To start, you can cycle outside on a bike or inside on a machine, and change the resistance and speed to match your fitness level and goals.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT): HIIT is a type of exercise that makes you switch between short periods of very hard activity and short periods of rest or easier activity. HIIT can help you use up more calories and fat in less time, as well as make your metabolism, oxygen use, and stamina better. HIIT can also be done with any type of exercise, such as running, cycling, skipping rope, or doing exercises with your own body weight. A normal HIIT session lasts for 10–30 minutes, and has 20–30 seconds of very hard exercise followed by 10–15 seconds of rest or easier exercise, done for several times. To start, you can watch a HIIT workout video online, or make your own HIIT plan based on what you like and can do.

These are some of the best exercises for losing weight, but remember that the most important thing for losing weight is using up more calories than you eat. So, you should also watch what you eat and drink, and try to eat a healthy and balanced diet that gives you enough energy and nutrients. You should also talk to your doctor before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any health problems or injuries. By doing exercise and eating well, you can reach your weight loss goals and make your health and well-being better.

