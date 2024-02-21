Cholesterol and Eggs: How They Affect Your Heart and Health

How eggs, which are good for you and have a lot of protein and other important things, may affect your health and cholesterol. A short guide:

1. Eggs: Eggs are good for you and have a lot of protein and other important things³. But, they also have a lot of cholesterol, with one big egg having about 186 milligrams of cholesterol, all of which is in the yolk². This has made people worry about how eggs might affect cholesterol levels and heart health¹²³⁴.

In the past, eggs were linked to heart disease risk because of their high cholesterol content⁵. But, current research says that for most people, food cholesterol has a smaller effect on blood levels of total cholesterol and bad LDL cholesterol than the mix of fats in the food⁵. Some studies have found a link between eating eggs and heart disease, but these findings could be changed by other things, like the foods people usually eat with eggs (like bacon, sausage, and ham), and the way eggs and other foods are made².

Recent studies and reviews have found that eating eggs may not make your risk of heart disease or its risk factors, like inflammation, hardening of the arteries, and high cholesterol levels, higher³. A few tests have found the same thing³. For example, one small test found that when compared with a breakfast with no eggs and a lot of carbs, eating 2 eggs or a 1/2 cup of liquid eggs for breakfast had no big effects on blood cholesterol levels³.

But, if you have diabetes, some research says that eating seven eggs a week makes heart disease risk higher². Other research says that eating eggs might make the risk of getting diabetes higher in the first place².

In summary, while eggs are high in cholesterol, they also have a lot of good things. Current research says that eating a few eggs does not make heart disease risk higher for most people, but different people can have different reactions. Always talk to a doctor for advice that is right for you¹²³⁴.

(Note: This is a general guide and different people might need different things. Always talk to a doctor for advice that is right for you.)

