How Stress Can Raise Your Cholesterol Levels and What to Do About It

February 21, 2024
How stress, which can make your body react in different ways, may affect your health and cholesterol. A short guide:

1. Stress Response: When a person has stress, their body gets ready for a high-energy, fight-or-flight response¹. The body makes hormones like epinephrine (adrenaline), norepinephrine, and cortisol¹. Epinephrine makes the heart work harder, making the heart rate, breathing, and blood pressure go up¹. Cortisol makes the body release glucose and fatty acids to the muscles and blood for use as energy¹.

2. Effect on Cholesterol: These hormone levels usually stay high until the person deals with the stressful situation¹. But, sometimes the stress levels do not go down or take time to go back to their lower levels¹. These things may make cholesterol levels higher both in the long-term and the short-term¹.

3. Hemoconcentration: When a person has stress, they may have hemoconcentration¹. This makes the blood lose fluid, and the parts of the blood, including cholesterol, become more thick¹. This could be one way that stress makes cholesterol levels higher in the short term¹.

4. Bad Habits: Stress can also make people do bad habits such as eating poorly, not exercising, and smoking, which can make cholesterol levels higher indirectly¹²³.

5. Studies: A 2013 study found a link between job stress and bad cholesterol levels¹. Another study in 2017 found that mental stress made triglycerides and LDL (the “bad” cholesterol) higher, and HDL (the “good” cholesterol) lower¹.

In summary, while stress may have some effect on cholesterol levels, the proof is not clear. More studies are needed to fully know the connection between stress and cholesterol.

(Note: This is a general guide and different people might need different things. Always talk to a doctor for advice that is right for you.)

