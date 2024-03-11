Unlocking the Nutritional Power of Black Beans: Protein, Fiber, and More

Black beans, also known as the common bean, are a kind of legume that people all over the world eat a lot. They originally come from South America and are a main food in Latin American and Caribbean cuisine.

A 172-gram portion of boiled, unsalted black beans gives about 227 calories. It has 15 grams of protein, 41 grams of carbohydrates, and 1 gram of fat. The carbohydrates are mostly starches and sugars, with fiber being a big part.

Black beans are a great source of many vitamins and minerals. They have a lot of folate, copper, thiamine, manganese, magnesium, iron, phosphorus, and potassium. A serving of black beans gives 64% of the daily value (DV) for folate, 40% of the DV for copper, 35% of the DV for thiamine, 33% of the DV for manganese, 29% of the DV for magnesium, 20% of the DV for iron, 19% of the DV for phosphorus, and 13% of the DV for potassium.

One special thing about black beans is their high antioxidant content. They have substances known as polyphenols, which are thought to have many health benefits. These antioxidants are believed to help keep memory and prevent cognitive decline.

Even though black beans have sugar, they have a low glycemic index (GI), which means they shouldn’t cause big increases in blood sugar levels and are considered safe for people with diabetes.

But, like any food, black beans should be eaten in a balanced way as part of a healthy diet. While they have many health benefits, they also have natural sugars. Eating too many could lead to gaining weight over time.

In conclusion, black beans are a nutritious and tasty food that gives many health benefits. They are a concentrated source of healthy nutrients, fiber, and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

