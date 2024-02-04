Upper Body Workout for Beginners: A Step-by-Step Guide

An upper body workout is a good way to make your chest, back, shoulders, and arms stronger. Warm up for 5 minutes with some easy cardio and moving stretches. Do the following exercises in a row, resting 30 seconds after each exercise and 90 seconds after each round. Do 3 rounds in total.

Push-Up: 10 times. Start in a plank position with your hands a little wider than your shoulders and your body in a straight line. Bring your chest to the floor, keeping your elbows near your sides. Push yourself back up to where you started.

Bent-Over Row: 10 times. Hold a pair of dumbbells with your palms facing each other and bend at your hips until your body is almost flat to the floor. Keep your back straight and your stomach tight. Pull the dumbbells to your sides, making your shoulders touch. Bring the dumbbells back to where you started.

Shoulder Press: 10 times. Hold a pair of dumbbells at your shoulders with your palms facing forward. Push the dumbbells over your head, keeping your elbows a little in front of your ears. Bring the dumbbells back to where you started.

Bicep Curl: 10 times. Hold a pair of dumbbells with your palms facing up and your arms by your sides. Curl the dumbbells to your shoulders, keeping your elbows near your body. Bring the dumbbells back to where you started.

Tricep Extension: 10 times. Hold a dumbbell with both hands behind your head and your elbows pointing up. Stretch your arms and lift the dumbbell over your head. Bring the dumbbell back to where you started.

Cool down for 5 minutes with some easy cardio and still stretches.

This upper body workout will work your main muscle groups and help you build strength and endurance. You can change the weight, times, and rest time based on your fitness level and aims.

