Vegetable Chili with Sweet Potatoes and Corn

Vegetable chili is a tasty and healthy meal that you can make with different things and flavors.
Things you need:
- 2 spoons of oil from olives
- 1 onion, cut into small pieces
- 2 pieces of garlic, crushed
- 1 red pepper, cut into small squares
- 1 carrot, peeled and cut into small pieces
- 1 zucchini, cut into small pieces
- 1 can of black beans, washed and drained
- 1 can of kidney beans, washed and drained
- 1 can of tomatoes with fire-roasted flavor, cut into small pieces
- 1 can of tomato sauce
- 2 cups of broth from vegetables
- 2 spoons of chili flavor
- 1 pinch of cumin
- 1/2 pinch of coriander
- 1/4 pinch of cayenne pepper
- Salt and pepper, as you like
- Optional extras: cheese that you can shred, cream that is sour, avocado, cilantro, etc.
How to make it:
- Put the oil from olives in a big pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, red pepper, and carrot and cook, stirring sometimes, for about 15 minutes, or until the onion is soft and clear.
- Add the zucchini, black beans, kidney beans, tomatoes with fire-roasted flavor, tomato sauce, broth from vegetables, chili flavor, cumin, coriander, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper and make the mix boil. Lower the heat and let it cook, without a lid, for about 20 minutes, or until the zucchini is soft and the chili is thick.
- Serve the chili hot, with your favorite extras if you want.
