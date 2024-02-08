Skip to content Skip to sidebar Skip to footer
Vegetable Chili with Sweet Potatoes and Corn

6 hours ago
Vegetable chili is a tasty and healthy meal that you can make with different things and flavors.

Things you need:

  • 2 spoons of oil from olives
  • 1 onion, cut into small pieces
  • 2 pieces of garlic, crushed
  • 1 red pepper, cut into small squares
  • 1 carrot, peeled and cut into small pieces
  • 1 zucchini, cut into small pieces
  • 1 can of black beans, washed and drained
  • 1 can of kidney beans, washed and drained
  • 1 can of tomatoes with fire-roasted flavor, cut into small pieces
  • 1 can of tomato sauce
  • 2 cups of broth from vegetables
  • 2 spoons of chili flavor
  • 1 pinch of cumin
  • 1/2 pinch of coriander
  • 1/4 pinch of cayenne pepper
  • Salt and pepper, as you like
  • Optional extras: cheese that you can shred, cream that is sour, avocado, cilantro, etc.

How to make it:

  • Put the oil from olives in a big pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, red pepper, and carrot and cook, stirring sometimes, for about 15 minutes, or until the onion is soft and clear.
  • Add the zucchini, black beans, kidney beans, tomatoes with fire-roasted flavor, tomato sauce, broth from vegetables, chili flavor, cumin, coriander, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper and make the mix boil. Lower the heat and let it cook, without a lid, for about 20 minutes, or until the zucchini is soft and the chili is thick.
  • Serve the chili hot, with your favorite extras if you want.

